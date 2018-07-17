Finedon man jailed for violent sex assaults on young girls

A Finedon man has been given an extended sentence for sexually assaulting two girls aged just six and four.

Depraved Thomas McCarthy, 37, from Cromer Road, assaulted the girls in their beds while their mother went to the shops in a village near Wellingborough.

Northampton Crown Court heard McCarthy had been friends with the victims’ mother.

He admitted four counts of sexual assault and one of possessing indecent images of children.

He was given an extended sentence of 11 years and eight months with six years and eight months in custody and five years on extended licence for two of the sexual assault counts.

He was also jailed for two years and eight months for each of the remaining sexual assault charges and four months for the indecent images charge.

All of the sentences are to be served concurrently meaning he will spend six years and eight months behind bars.

DC Cathy O’Connor, from the child protection team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down by the judge.

“This was an opportunist and violent sexual assault on two young girls whose mother had entrusted the defendant to look after while she went to a local shop.

“He is a danger to children and this sentence will remove that threat for some years to come.

“His two victims have been incredibly brave considering their ordeal.

“They have helped detectives throughout the investigation and are continuing to receive support.”

McCarthy was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice.