Find out how to help prevent your home from flooding at free event tomorrow

Kettering was one of the towns that suffered severe flooding last year

The floodmobile will roll into town tomorrow to help advise people from across North Northamptonshire about how to protect their homes and businesses from flooding.

Climate change means the chances of severe flooding is on the rise so the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project has organised a series of flood resilience days to help advise local people on what products are available.

It comes a year after parts of the county including Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough were hit with some of their worst ever floods.

The Welland Valley around Corby was under water on Christmas Eve last year

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “I would firstly like to commend the community response to the flooding that has occurred in recent years across the region.

“Our communities pulled together to support those who were affected. The series of Property Flood Resilience Days is an opportunity to come and talk to our experts and learn what we can do as individuals to make our properties more flood prepared. The events are free and I would urge local residents to please come and join us.”

The Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project is one of three national DEFRA projects, which aims to increase the effective uptake and awareness of PFR across the local authority areas. It will be bringing its Floodmobile demonstration vehicle that includes more than 50 practical measures of flood resilience that people can take to lessen the impact a flood can have on their home or business.

Renowned flood resilience expert and representative for Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project Mary Dhonau OBE will talk to visitors and offer advice, alongside Fola Ogunyoye CEng CWEM FCIWEM, Director of TJAY Consultancy Ltd who has over two decades of expertise in providing flood risk, water and environmental management consultancy services.

Some Kettering residents had to be rescued by boat during the Christmas floods

Mary Dhonau said: “I’ve been flooded on many occasions and it’s an appalling experience. For people living across Northamptonshire, the Flood Resilience Day events are an opportunity to learn more about the steps that can be taken to help reduce the impact flooding can have.

“Many of us invest in smoke alarms or security locks to protect against fires or thefts, however for those living at risk of flooding, water is the most indiscriminate ‘burglar’ there is. The Property Flood Resilience Days and our Floodmobile is therefore an opportunity to see these first-hand, talk to experts and receive information on just what can be done.”