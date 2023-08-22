News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

'Final stages' of investigation into Raunds double fatal where welfare concerns were raised, police watchdog says

The watchdog’s findings will be published on conclusion of inquest proceedings
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:11 BST

An investigation into police response prior to a double fatal collision in Raunds is in its “final stages”, the watchdog says.

The incident happened on the A45 between Raunds and the A14 junction just after 1pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, between a car and a HGV. The road was closed in both directions for nearly 12 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both the driver of a Ford Kuga – a 52-year-old named today (March 17) as Mark Meagan – and the driver of DAF truck – a 40-year-old from Hertfordshire, who is not being publicly named at this time - sadly died at the scene.

The collision happened on the A45 near Raunds close to the A14 junction.The collision happened on the A45 near Raunds close to the A14 junction.
The collision happened on the A45 near Raunds close to the A14 junction.
Most Popular

Concerns about Mr Meagan’s welfare had been raised to police prior to the collision, which led Northamptonshire Police to referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Since the incident, the IOPC has declared an independent investigation and has sent investigators to the scene of the collision and the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering information.

Now, in August, the watchdog says its investigation is in its “final stages”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “Our investigation and preparation of our report are in their final stages and will be shared in due course with Northamptonshire Police, HM Coroner and the families of Mr Meagan and the other driver who died in the collision.

"All officers have been treated as witnesses throughout the course of our enquiries.

"Our findings will be published on conclusion of the inquest proceedings.”

The IOPC says the investigation is looking at the police response to calls concerning Mr Meagan’s welfare; the actions and decisions of officers and staff in relation to locating him; and whether relevant national and local policies and procedures were followed. The IOPC says investigators are also gathering statements for review from family and friends who were in contact with Mr Meagan on the day of the collision, along with police radio transmissions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police previously said: “Following our self-referral on this matter, the force is fully cooperating with the IOPC’s investigation.

“We are also continuing our investigation into the circumstances of the collision. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved.”

A separate investigation into the collision is being carried out by Northamptonshire Police.

Related topics:IOPCNorthamptonshire PoliceHGVA45A14Independent