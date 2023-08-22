'Final stages' of investigation into Raunds double fatal where welfare concerns were raised, police watchdog says

An investigation into police response prior to a double fatal collision in Raunds is in its “final stages”, the watchdog says.

Both the driver of a Ford Kuga – a 52-year-old named today (March 17) as Mark Meagan – and the driver of DAF truck – a 40-year-old from Hertfordshire, who is not being publicly named at this time - sadly died at the scene.

The collision happened on the A45 near Raunds close to the A14 junction.

Since the incident, the IOPC has declared an independent investigation and has sent investigators to the scene of the collision and the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering information.

Now, in August, the watchdog says its investigation is in its “final stages”.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “Our investigation and preparation of our report are in their final stages and will be shared in due course with Northamptonshire Police, HM Coroner and the families of Mr Meagan and the other driver who died in the collision.

"All officers have been treated as witnesses throughout the course of our enquiries.

"Our findings will be published on conclusion of the inquest proceedings.”

The IOPC says the investigation is looking at the police response to calls concerning Mr Meagan’s welfare; the actions and decisions of officers and staff in relation to locating him; and whether relevant national and local policies and procedures were followed. The IOPC says investigators are also gathering statements for review from family and friends who were in contact with Mr Meagan on the day of the collision, along with police radio transmissions.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police previously said: “Following our self-referral on this matter, the force is fully cooperating with the IOPC’s investigation.

“We are also continuing our investigation into the circumstances of the collision. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved.”