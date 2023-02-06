Final chance to come forward for Covid-19 booster in Northamptonshire

Chris Pallot, Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

The NHS is urging people to come forward for their Covid booster in Northamptonshire before the offer ends this weekend.

Sunday, February 12, is the last day of the autumn booster campaign and will also be the final day that 16 to 49-year-olds who are not considered at risk will be able to get a booster following updated JCVI advice, which recommended the offer ends in line with the current campaign.

The evergreen offer of first and second doses will still be available after February 12 for everyone aged five and over, and anyone yet to take up this offer is encouraged to come forward to get the protection they need.

It comes as the JCVI is recommending moving to a more targeted offer to those considered to be at risk of serious illness. It has already advised that there should be another autumn vaccination campaign later this year, as well as a potential spring campaign for the most vulnerable.

While more than 1.8m Covid-19 vaccinations have been delivered in Northamptonshire, including more than 240,000 seasonal boosters, there are still a number of eligible people who are yet to take up their winter vaccinations and are therefore at increased risk of serious illness.

Chris Pallot, director of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Those eligible for a Covid-19 booster in Northamptonshire have less than a week left to come forward. Please get your booster dose and get the protection you need. Covid-19 has not gone away.

“We know that a booster is the best way to maintain protection against serious illness from Covid-19, so please do take up the offer while it lasts and give yourself peace of mind for the year ahead. This is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and reduce the risk of becoming severely ill and needing admission to hospital due to Covid-19 infection.

“We have plenty of bookable appointments, as well as walk-in clinics offering Covid-19 jabs across the county this week so please do come forward. Please don’t take the risk of not getting boosted. Get your jab and encourage your family and friends to do so too.”

People can book their latest Covid-19 vaccination, including a first, second or booster dose, through the national booking system or by calling 119. You can also get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from a drop-in site without an appointment. Visit www.nhs.uk./covidvaccine for more information.

The NHS will continue to operate a smaller scale vaccine offer from mid-February onwards so visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine for more information and for booking links.