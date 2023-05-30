News you can trust since 1897
Fence and shed fire spreads to bungalow in Rushden

It is believed that the fire started accidentally
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th May 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:39 BST

Fire crews were called after a blaze which started with a shed and fence on fire spread to a nearby property.

At just after 11am yesterday (May 29), firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Whitefriars, Rushden.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "On arrival, crews discovered a shed and a fence were on fire, and that the blaze had spread to the bungalow as there was smoke issuing from the back porch.

Firefighters were called to the blaze which had spread to a bungalow in Rushden
Firefighters were called to the blaze which had spread to a bungalow in Rushden
"Firefighters deployed breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to try and contain the fire to the roof space and kitchen within the bungalow, and the gas and electric supply to the property was isolated.

"Fans were used to clear the property of smoke once the fire had been extinguished just after 1pm, and thermal imaging cameras were used to monitor the temperature until crews determined it was safe and left after 3pm.”

Two fire engines from Rushden, one from Raunds and another from Irthlingborough attended the scene.

A fire investigation has taken place, which determined that the fire started accidentally.

