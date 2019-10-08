Fatal Kettering crash victim named

An elderly pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Kettering last month has been named.

Michael Reid, 75, was left with serious injuries after the crash in Northampton Road, near the double roundabout, at about 1.45am on September 9.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but died from his injuries later that week on Friday evening (September 13).

An inquest into his death opened on October 2 and was adjourned to March next year.

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision, which involved a black Saab 93.

This morning (Tuesday) a police spokesman said there was no update on their investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.