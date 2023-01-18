‘Fast and furious’ Northamptonshire business teams wanted for go-karting fundraiser

The co-founders of a Northampton-based charity are looking for local businesses to get behind the wheel and back them in an exciting go-karting fundraiser.

The Lewis Foundation – which provides free gifts and care packs to adult cancer patients – is one of two charities being supported in the Rotary Club of Nene Valley’s popular indoor karting challenge ‘ROkart’, set to take place between January and April 2023.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis, who head up The Lewis Foundation, are now looking for three local companies to sponsor teams to join The Lewis Foundation heat on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, with winners from the weekly heats going through to the grand finale on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Telford Mann put forward a team in 2022

Lorraine said: “ROkart is a hugely popular and enjoyable fundraiser organised by The Rotary Club of Nene Valley, and we are over the moon to be one of the two charities they chose to support this year.

“We just need three more Northamptonshire businesses to each sponsor and enter a team, and that money will go directly to The Lewis Foundation so that we can provide more gift packs to adults cancer patients receiving treatment in hospital.

"It’s a great team-building opportunity for businesses while making money for a worthwhile cause, so we really hope to gain more interest.”

The sponsorship cost is £240 per team of four to five drivers.

Neil Hufton of the Rotary Club of Nene Valley added: “We have raised over £50,000 for local charities over the years, and we are hoping to raise £10,000 more from the 2023 event.

“We’ve chosen The Lewis Foundation and also Eve this year, as they both very much align with our ethos of being local, and helping the community.

“We love how they have both embraced the event. It’s competitive and fun, and it really is a great way for local organisations to give back to the community.

"We are urging more businesses to consider sponsorship.”

The Lewis Foundation supports patients in 17 Midlands hospitals, including Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital and BMI Three Shires, as well as hospitals in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.