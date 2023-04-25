Fancy a mind-boggling night out? Come along to Hope UK's quiz night in Kettering

If you’re eager to know more about these and other drugs, a community fundraising event on Thursday, May 18 is calling on local people to test their knowledge at a quiz night with a difference.

Kettering-based drug education charity, Hope UK, is holding the quiz night at their head office at 50 Gold Street.

Quiz buffs are invited to make up teams of six people, who will test their skills on a diverse range of topics – including general knowledge, geography, and films and cinema.

Hope UK is having a quiz night in Kettering

As well as general rounds there will be a special round testing quizzers’ knowledge on drugs.

The quiz night is an opportunity to have fun and also learn something about the work of Hope UK.

Tickets cost £10 per person. People may book a table for their team of six, or individuals may join a team on the night. Light refreshments will be provided during the evening.

Hope UK offers bespoke drug education to local schools, colleges and youth organisations, helping to equip young people to make healthy choices and lead drug-free lives.

The charity has recently delivered drug education to students at local schools and colleges in Northamptonshire, including Hunsbury Park Primary School and Duston Eldean Primary School.

All the proceeds raised from the quiz night will go towards funding Hope UK’s education work.

