Famous GP and TV doctor steps into ambassador role at Northamptonshire charity

The Lewis Foundation - which provides free gift bags to adult cancer patients in 15 Midlands hospitals - will be supported by the well-known NHS GP, TV doctor and radio presenter who will use her public profile and social media following to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

Dr Nighat - who lives in Buckinghamshire - is a specialist in women's health and family planning with more than 15 years of experience in the NHS and private practice.

She is also resident doctor on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, host on Sunday Breakfast show on BBC3 Counties Radio, and has contributed a Channel 4 documentary and numerous podcasts.

Dr Nighat Arif

Dr Nighat said: "I have been following the work of The Lewis Foundation for the past year and been blown away by the impact they make supporting adult cancer patients.

“I had had my own time in hospital with my son and have patients who I refer to hospital for care who say it can be an incredibly lonely and isolating time.

"The Lewis Foundation’s free gift bags are needed now more than ever to comfort those undergoing cancer treatment, and I am extremely proud to be an ambassador for such a worthwhile charity.”

As a speaker and medical educator at national and international conferences, Dr Nighat has also been nominated for the National Bevan Prize for Health and Wellbeing to acknowledge her relentless commitment to advancing wellbeing in her community, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Science at London City University for Women's Health, Public Health and Inclusion.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation added: “We are thrilled to have Dr Nighat’s as our first official ambassador.

"To have the ongoing support of a well-known medical specialist and passionate advocate is amazing.

“She clearly cares deeply about our work and will make such a difference helping to raise awareness and funds for The Lewis Foundation so that we can support even more adult cancer patients.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide free gift bags in every hospital in the country by 2027, and this is a step forward to making that happen.”

