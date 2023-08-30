Family support charity receives £1,500 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Established in 1973, Home-Start is a voluntary organisation committed to promoting the welfare of families with at least one child under five years of age. Volunteers offer regular support, friendship, and practical help to families in their own home, helping to prevent family crisis and breakdown.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The donation will directly help support families in need by providing much needed summer outings for children who most likely wouldn’t go on holiday without them.

BN - SGB-8621 Matt and Mollie from Barratt Homes presenting a cheque to Zoe Reynolds

It will also fund training for volunteers, meaning more expert support can become available to help families through challenging times.

Zoe Reynolds, Manager at Home-Start Northampton, said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear we had been chosen to receive a donation from Barratt Homes.

“For a large business to support local charities in this way is amazing, and it enables us to continue the work we do in the local community, ensuring vulnerable people receive the support they need.

“It is our belief that children need a happy and secure childhood, and that parents play the key role in giving their children a good start in life, helping them to achieve their full potential.

Matt and Mollie from Barratt Homes with Zoe Reynolds outside Home-Start Northampton

"Through the offer of support, Home-Start empowers parents to grow in confidence, strengthen their relationships with their children and widen their links within the local community.

“Our approach works with over 88% of families we support reporting an improvement in all areas of parenting, family life and children’s wellbeing and development.

“We work tirelessly for those we support, so it’s especially great to see our work recognised through donations such as these. Everyone at Home-Start Northampton, staff, volunteers and our supported families would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Home-Start a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“Home-Start's efforts align perfectly with Barratt Homes' values of building stronger communities and creating sustainable futures for families across the county.”

To find out more, please visit the website at Home-Start.