Family fun day to raise money for Northants animal sanctuary

Local animal sanctuary Redhead Rescues is holding a family fun day at Woodford Community & Sports Complex on September 11 from 11am to 4pm.

It will raise money for the sanctuary, which is based in Woodford and Finedon and is run by Teresa Underwood.

The sanctuary is self-funded, so relies on donations, and is holding the event for help their animals and the vet bills they have.

The theme of the fun day is Wild West so there will be lots of activities for all age ranges including a coconut shy, rodeo bull, tin can alley, bungee run, assault course, country music and dancing and lots more.

There will also be food, craft stalls and a raffle with lots of prizes.