Family fun day success for Northants animal rescue sanctuary

An animal sanctuary’s first ever family fun day has been hailed a success.

The event for Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary was held at Woodford Community & Sports Complex last Sunday (September 11), with organisers saying it was a great day for everyone that attended.

Children enjoyed the different sorts of inflatables on show and tried their luck on the rodeo bull.

Teresa Underwood - Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary

Adults and children both took part in some line dancing and there were lots of different craft stalls as well as food vans.

A spokesman for the event said: “We would like to thank everyone that attended to make the day a great success and to all the sponsors plus a special thank you to Ultimate Rodeo Bulls for supplying all the inflatables and to the Woodford Community Sports Complex for letting us use their venue for the event.

"We raised an amazing £2,126.83 which will pay our vet bill and also stock the barns up with hay for the winter.

"We are a self-funded animal sanctuary so if you feel you are able to support us in anyway our PayPal link is paypal.me/RedheadRescues.