Rushden hot food van, Swedish Kitchen, has announced they will be extending their opening hours, giving people more chance to enjoy their tasty eats.

Having previously opened from 8am to 4pm every day, Swedish Kitchen will now be open longer, from 8am to 8pm Wednesday through to Saturday (still 8am to 4pm Monday and Tuesday).

Not only that but they will also be providing quick and easy delivery via online food delivery apps, including Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.

Delightful Swedish food at Swedish Kitchen

Bosses say this means you can now enjoy their quality food and classic menu items like the Viking burger and classic meatball baguette, as well as their selection of vegan and vegetarian options for not only a ‘great price’ but also from the comfort of your own home.