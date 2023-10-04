Exciting new chapter for Thrapston Primary School as it officially joins Brooke Weston Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

October 1 saw Thrapston Primary School officially join Brooke Weston Trust.

Brooke Weston Trust now operates 11 schools in an area extending across Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire, collectively educating more than 7,000 students each year end employing 1,100 members of staff.

Thrapston Primary School is rated as good by Ofsted and looks after 483 pupils from its site in Market Road, Thrapston.

Acting principal Sharon Webb said: “I’m delighted that we are joining Brooke Weston Trust.

"Becoming part of the trust family will open many doors for our school and enable us to deliver our vision of inspiring and enabling every child to shape their world.

“Being part of such a successful trust that has a number of primary schools is vital to enabling our continual improvement.

"We are very excited about the future and look forward to continuing to work closely with colleagues across our new trust family as we have over the last year or so.”

The trust says it has developed an ‘enviable’ track record in working with schools to improve standards and achievement throughout the region.

Over the past 10 years, with CEO Dr Andrew Campbell leading the organisation, the trust has improved its schools, all of which are now rated by Ofsted as good or outstanding.

Chairman of governors at Thrapston Primary School, Fiona McGill, added: “The decision to join Brooke Weston Trust has the needs of our pupils, staff and school community at its core.

"It’s clear that the trust is committed to providing the best quality teaching, fostering ambition and showing pupils that hard work can enable them to achieve their dreams. These values align with our own.

“This new chapter will enable us to continue providing our pupils a rich learning experience, setting them up with their ‘Tickets for life’ and our staff will enjoy even better opportunities for training and development, feeling supported both personally and professionally.

CEO of Brooke Weston Trust, Dr Andrew Campbell, said: “We are thrilled to have Thrapston Primary School as part of our family of schools.

"Our ethos is simple: to provide high-quality education and learning opportunities across our schools and to ensure that every child, no matter their background or starting point, leaves with the necessary qualifications, skills and self-belief to fulfil their potential, fulfilling one of our important values – ‘Ambition for All’.

“Thrapston Primary is already a successful and popular school, so I am looking forward to getting to know everyone and maximising the joint opportunities that working together, sharing expertise and ideas will bring.”

Much integration work is already ongoing where colleagues from Thrapston Primary have been welcomed to be involved in a wide variety of trust activities such as leadership strategy, professional networks, Primary Training Hub programmes and curriculum development.