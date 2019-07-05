"Everybody safe" after Wellingborough waste fire

A firm hit by a huge fire in Wellingborough this afternoon says everybody is safe.

Cawleys waste depot in Nielson Road went up in flames just before 3pm with thick black smoke billowing across the county.

Picture by Matt Rush

Loud bangs were heard by those near the scene with ash reported to have fallen in East Northamptonshire.

Fortunately Cawleys say nobody was hurt in the fire.

A Cawleys spokesman said: "We can confirm there is a fire which started this afternoon at our depot in Wellingborough.

"There's a transport team and a recycling team based there.

"Everybody is safe, nobody is hurt, but we do not know how the fire started at this stage but the fire service is in attendance."

The spokesman added that they were "deeply concerned" by the blaze.

Six fire appliances are battling the flames with nearby residents advised to keep their windows shut.

The nearby train line is blocked with no trains able to run between Kettering and Bedford.

