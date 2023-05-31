Europa Worldwide Group celebrates three-year anniversary at its Corby site with support for local exporters

As Europa Worldwide Group celebrates its three-year anniversary at its site in Corby, local exporters are being supported with a new guaranteed service from the European road freight experts.

From May 2, the Money Back Guarantee service is available on Europa Flow shipments between the UK and the EU, including those which travel from Ireland and Northern Ireland into Europe.

The Corby team, established in June 2020 following a £60m company investment, is located on Midlands Logistics Park and will be instrumental in delivering the support necessary for customers using the service.

A Europa Road truck

According to the British Chamber of Commerce, UK exports fell by 2.9 per cent in the last quarter of 2022, as the ‘economic headwind’ continued to put financial pressure on companies and consumers.

To offer financial reassurance, Europa Road, the road freight division of the UK’s largest independent logistics provider Europa Worldwide Group, has launched a Money Back Guarantee service on all road freight consignments between the UK and EU.

The service, believed to be unique in the logistics marketplace, is available on all Europa Flow shipments and will ensure full refunds for consignments not delivered on time.

The introduction of the new guarantee follows two successful years for Europa’s DDP product, Europa Flow, launched to tackle the challenges of Brexit.

Europa Worldwide Group

The product ensures that customs declarations and duty requirements are taken care of in advance of shipments arriving at their destination and removes the need for import VAT payments in Europe.

Launched in early 2021, Flow was created following a £5m investment in the post-Brexit product.

Adrian Redmile, Network & Sales Director at Europa Worldwide Group, said: “We launched Europa Flow following extensive research into the challenges that customers would face as the impact of Brexit became clear.

"We concluded that the primary challenges related to customs declarations and the payment of duties, with the additional administration and paperwork these would entail, and set out to design a product to remove these difficulties for our customers.

“It now provides a truly seamless service into the EU for hundreds of businesses, whether their requirements are daily, weekly or monthly.

"These companies recognise that they cannot gamble their reputations by risking delays to deliveries emanating from incomplete paperwork, or disputes over the payment of VAT and customs duties.

"The service is proven in removing these issues and that is why we can now offer the Money Back Guarantee as an additional service for Europa Flow users.”

Europa Road Corby offers road freight movement for manufacturers across the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The site is also home to Europa Warehouse’s state-of-the-art facility, which boasts more than 700k sq ft of warehouse space and stores more than 100k pallets.

Corby’s Road team of 13 is responsible for transporting 800 consignments a month into Germany and France.

Furthermore, the team has been instrumental in the success of Europa Flow and will continue to provide the necessary expertise when it comes to rolling out the Money Back Guarantee.

Adrian added: “More and more companies are putting their faith in Europa Flow as they realise, they need to guarantee seamless movement of goods across Europe without needing a customs broker.

"Our dedicated team members in Corby, operating in customer service and sales, have played a huge role in its success and will continue to be pivotal its roll-out.

"Therefore, we’re prepared to put our money where our mouth is and guarantee on time delivery of customer consignment, or you get your money back."

Europa Road provides market leading European road freight services, operating the UK’s largest European groupage 1Hub in Dartford.

Its network of 20 sales branches (across the UK and the Republic of Ireland) manage the shipments of goods into Dartford, from where freight connects with daily, direct services to continental hubs.

Europa Worldwide Group is an ambitious independent logistics operator with three divisions, Europa Road, Europa Air & Sea, and Europa Warehouse, and has been featured in The Sunday Times Top Track 250 for three years.

Europa has invested £5m in its innovative market-leading service, Europa Flow, providing a frictionless flow of goods between the EU and the UK post Brexit.

The group employs more than 1,400 people with 29 international sites in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, China and the UAE.

