Work could start next year on 450 Rushden homes plan if permission given

The proposed site

Bellway has revealed more details about its plans to build hundreds of new houses on the edge of Rushden.

The land off Bedford Road has been identified by North Northamptonshire Council as a suitable location for housing within its Local Plan Part 2, which is currently being examined by a Government Planning Inspector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellway Strategic Land has worked closely with the council to develop plans for a sustainable new community of 315 private and 135 affordable homes.

More than 40 per cent of the 58-acre site would be provided as green open space, with two new play areas, along with new footpaths and cycleways.

Bellway would provide access to an adjoining site to the east which could house the relocation of Rushden Rugby Club.

If the planning application is approved, work could start on the site in 2023/24, with the first homes likely to be released for sale in 2024.

Matt Smith, senior strategic land manager for Bellway’s Central region, said: “Through these proposals we are seeking to deliver a high-quality residential development in a sustainable location just over a mile from Rushden town centre.

“Situated just south of the allocated Rushden East Sustainable Urban Extension, this development will provide a well-designed and logical extension to the town while making an important contribution towards meeting the area’s housing needs.

“A new community building, which could house a shop, a community hall, or a health facility, is also proposed in our plans.

“The significant proportion of green space within the site, together with the introduction of wildlife corridors and the restoration of hedgerows, will have a beneficial impact on local ecology.

“The landscaped areas will provide recreational space for current and future residents of the town. The design will sensitively link the edge of the town with the countryside beyond, providing transitionary green spaces.

“Our plans also include access for cars, pedestrians and cyclists from the A6/Bedford Road roundabout, with an improved pedestrian crossing and upgrades to the existing footpaths.

“These improvements will ensure the development is well connected to the rest of the town and that residents have the option of using environmentally friendly methods of travel to access local facilities.”

People can comment on the plans by searching for NE/22/00851/OUT on the East Northamptonshire section of the planning page on North Northants Council’s website.

One comment published online says: “A public foothpath runs through this area; how many more cheap housing estates are going to be thrown up, nothing more than concrete jungles with everyone living on top of each other with 3 or more cars per household?

"This will be nothing more than a blight on the local landscape, disrupting nature and wildlife and leaving walkers with nothing more than a housing estate to walk through.”

The Local Plan Part 2 for East Northamptonshire which is currently awaiting Government approval has been in progress since 2017.