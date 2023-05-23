A new commitment to bee-friendly habitats has become a part of North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) spring/summer priorities as the pollination season begins again.

Working with local beekeeper Trevor Pywell, NNC has left a green space in Barton Seagrave to grow, with wildflowers now sprouting to create a better environment for pollination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor said: “When I was younger, I remember seeing hundreds of butterflies, bees and other pollinators, and during my lifetime I have noticed a massive reduction.

Bees are beginning to return as the weather warms up

“By keeping bees locally and having more uncut areas of wildflowers, I hope we can reverse this decline.

"I keep one of my bee colonies close to the green in Barton Seagrave, so approached the council to ask if they would leave a six-metre ‘no mow’ zone around my house throughout May to allow my bees to feed nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Within hours, signs had been placed all around the village green, saying things like ‘excuse the weeds, we are feeding the bees’ and I am pleased that the entire green will remain uncut until June.

“It is wonderful to see so many wildflowers which have all appeared in the three weeks since being left uncut - my bees are very happy.”

The recent work follows on from the ‘Pardon the weeds’ campaign which has run in Kettering and Corby for years

The scheme to keep bees thriving runs from March through to June each year as these are peak months for bee activity, and letting wildflowers flourish and leaving grass to grow longer helps to create and sustain bee-friendly habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildflowers give bees plenty of the essential sources of survival that they need, including food sustenance with nectar and pollen, and viable places to shelter and rest.

The initiative follows on from the popular ‘Pardon the weeds’ campaign which has run in Kettering and Corby for many years, and has been extended into Wellingborough for the coming months.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “All of the work that is currently being done to make North Northants more bee-friendly is part of our wider Pollinator Strategy which sets out the actions we are taking to help reverse the decline in pollinator populations.

“I am pleased that the teams are working so hard, with beekeepers like Trevor to create a greener environment, not just for bees but also for residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the aforementioned Pollinator Strategy, the council acknowledges the importance of pollinators, as they ‘maintain the diversity of wildflowers and support healthy ecosystems, particularly by helping plants to produce fruits and seeds upon which birds and other animals rely’.

In Higham Ferrers, the ‘Bee Squared’ initiative began in late March to help boost the town’s biodiversity and help the 90 per cent of bees in the UK that are solitary to find ways to refuel more often.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “Since our Pollinator Strategy was approved, our teams have been working hard with more wildflowers appearing across the area.

"It is great to hear stories like this that show a more personal touch and highlights some of the great day-to-day work our officers do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad