Wellingborough recycling bins to be checked as part of contamination crackdown

People are being urged to check what goes in their recycling bins as part of a crackdown on the levels of contaminated waste going into them.

Wellingborough Council and its partners, Wellingborough Norse, are launching an educational programme to address high levels of contamination in recycling bins in targeted wards across the borough.

Wellingborough Norse will be offering advice to people on what should and shouldn’t be put in green recycling bins, with a key focus on the Victoria Ward, within the Mill, Knox and Midland Road area between October 31 and December 28.

Officers will be delivering recycling leaflets to residents, checking the contents of green bins and offering face-to-face advice to residents to educate them on the importance of not contaminating recycling bins.

Contamination can result in additional costs of up to £1,000 per waste collection lorry (RCV).

If there is any contamination caused by items such as food waste, nappies and textiles, bins will not be emptied.

Wellingborough Norse will empty the bins on the next collection cycle, provided the incorrect items have been removed by residents.

Any additional recycling that will not fit in the green bin will be collected if presented in clear plastic bags or cardboard boxes.

Incorrect or contaminated materials can be taken by residents to Wellingborough’s Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Paterson Road on the Finedon Road industrial estate.

For more information about what can and cannot be recycled, visit http://www.wellingborough.gov.uk/recycling.