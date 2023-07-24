Wellingborough Extinction Rebellion will host a screening of The Oil Machine at the Castle Theatre on July 28

The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough will screen a documentary film as part of a UK-wide programme of film events, hosted by Extinction Rebellion.

The Oil Machine explores the energy crisis, the fight over North Sea oil and gas and the role of oil in contributing to global heating, and will come to The Castle on July 28, for one night only.

A spokesperson from Wellingborough Extinction Rebellion said: “We’re hosting this screening to inspire and encourage discussion about the role of oil and gas in our local community.

"Our screening and discussion are a chance for people to learn more about the complexities of our energy system and what they can do to make a difference.

"Whether you support or oppose the current tactics of the campaign group, Just Stop Oil, this film will inform you as to why they are taking the action that they are.”

Extinction Rebellion has become known over the last few years for its unabashed, but nonviolent tactics to create a national conversation around the climate crisis.

The film will be followed by a discussion on whether activists and investors can contribute to the end of global warming, and hopes to “highlight the need for urgent climate action across the country”.

The Oil Machine was supported by the National Lottery, and commissioned by BBC Scotland.

The one-time screening begins at 7:30pm, and places can be booked in advance for £5, or £6 on the door.