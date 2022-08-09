Wellingborough bins still waiting to be emptied in dozens of streets

Bins are still waiting to be emptied in dozens of streets in Wellingborough and the surrounding area.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that hundreds of homes had not had their garden waste or recycling bins collected because of a shortage of refuse collectors.

We reported that than 200 streets didn’t have their green or brown bins emptied on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

North Northants Council has since said collections on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week were delayed due to ‘limited crew.’

An update on the authority’s website says they went back for recycling collections on Saturday (August 6) and collected most garden waste yesterday (Monday).

However, the update also states: “We couldn't collect Little Irchester recycling bins due to cars blocking access.

"We will try again later this week, but please park appropriately as this will also help emergency vehicles get past.”

It also said some some streets in Wellingborough are still waiting to have their garden waste collected.

Residents in these streets are advised to leave their bins out and the crews will return as soon as possible.

As of today (Tuesday), more than 60 streets in Wellingborough are listed on the council website as still waiting for collection of their garden waste.