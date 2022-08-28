Volunteers get stuck in with clean-up on Wellingborough's Queensway estate

Volunteers have helped clear dozens of bags of rubbish as well as dumped trollies from a Wellingborough estate.

The Wellie Wombles can regularly be seen around the town picking up litter and they have collected more than 3,200 bags of rubbish since the group first launched during lockdown.

Their latest efforts focused on the two underpasses in Queensway and Shelley Road.

After arranging with North Northants Council to collect the rubbish once it was bagged up, the authority said it would send some of its street cleaning team out to cut back hedges, clear the rubbish and generally tidy up.

Freddie Harris, who started Wellie Wombles with partner Georgina, said it was a ‘successful exercise’ with 30 bags of rubbish collected as well as a mountain of detritus and five trolleys recovered.

Freddie wanted to thank all the volunteers for their efforts, including two youngsters who came over from the play area to help and two dog walkers who also got stuck in.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Our street cleaning team have recently been working in Wellingborough to deep clean and tidy the Queensway area.

"In conjunction with the Wellie Wombles, they have cleared almost 1,000kg of waste.

"The work was carried out following an assessment of the underpass area, identifying a build of detritus, overgrown trees and low overhanging branches that were causing some obstruction issues.

"A plan was then put together, and the dedicated Wombles group conducted a litter pick before our team deep cleaned the area.

"While onsite the team received a lot of positive feedback from residents and we are encouraging residents to report street cleaning issues online.”

Wellie Wombles has more than 750 members but only 45 active pickers so they are always looking for more people to join the ranks.

Normally volunteers pick alone or in small groups around their local area.

They also have three organised picks a month with refreshments for the volunteers.

The group has approached the town's schools so that youngsters taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme can do their community service through them.

Wellie Wombles will be working with Weavers School next term, which will see them taking a dozen youngsters out clearing around the school each week.

They have also established eight hubs around the town where members of the public can borrow equipment and get sacks.

For more information about the group or for further details about joining up with them, search for Wellie Wombles on Facebook.

1. Getting stuck in The Queensway clean-up Photo: Wellie Wombles

2. Wading through Several dumped trollies were recovered during the clean-up Photo: Wellie Wombles

3. Clearing the way A mountain of detritus was recovered Photo: Wellie Wombles

4. Team effort Volunteers from Wellie Wombles gave up their time for the clean-up Photo: Wellie Wombles