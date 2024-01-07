The EV chargers are the first on the retail park

The EV charging points are going to be installed close to the entrance at the Phoenix Parkway retail park.

Ten new electric vehicle charging points are set to be installed in Corby after plans were approved by North Northamptonshire Council.

Leading charge point network operator evyve have been given the green light for the development of 10 ultra rapid charging bays at Phoenix Parkway retail park.

The chargers will be in extra wide and accessible bays with state-of-the-art 150kW electric vehicle chargers capable of recharging most vehicles in under 30 minutes.

North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for travel Cllr Matt Binley (Con, Queensway) said: “We are very supportive of any plans to help develop the electric vehicle charging network in North Northamptonshire and welcome this addition by evyve in Corby.

“With the number of electric vehicle users growing, it is important that we look to the future and how the infrastructure needs to adapt to keep up with demand.

“We have recently consulted on our draft electric vehicle infrastructure strategy and this formed part of a bid to government for funding to help improve our network, primarily off-street.”

James Moat, evyve’s CEO, said: We’re thrilled to announce the latest evyve EV charging hub to be granted planning permission as we continue to expand our network and remain on track to energise 2,000 much needed high powered charging stations by 2025 to support the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.”