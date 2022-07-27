Rushden park is one of the best in the country for ninth year running

Rushden's Hall Park has retained its Green Flag status

Rushden’s Hall Park has been recognised as one of the country’s best parks yet again.

Rushden Town Council is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for Hall Park, making it one of more than 2,200 UK winners.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two years that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that Hall Park has achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

A spokesman for the town council said: "We are very proud that Hall Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag status for the ninth consecutive year.

"This is a tremendous achievement and highlights the fantastic work of the park's team.

"Hall Park is a treasured asset within the community and worthy of this status and recognition."

Commenting on the news that Hall Park has met the Green Flag Award standard, Keep Britain Tidy's accreditation manager Paul Todd said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Hall Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.

"Hall Park is a vital green space for the community in Rushden.