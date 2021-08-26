Residents, police and Northamptonshire animal charity come together to save injured swan

A police officer with the help of members of the public rescued an injured swan that was spotted on the Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton.

Police Community Support Officer Paul Hurst was flagged down by some members of the public whilst on foot patrol at approximately midday yesterday (Wednesday, August 25) on a footpath that runs from the A45 to Rhosili Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The members of the public made him aware that the swan was injured and hadn’t moved in over an hour.

The injured swan was collected by local charity, Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

"They were on the phone to the RSPCA at the time and they passed the phone over to him so he was able to relay the what3words location.

"Unfortunately, due to the vast workload the RSPCA had at the time, they were unable to provide an ETA [estimated time of arrival] for the arrival of their officers.

"Paul therefore contacted Animals in Need Northamptonshire."

Animals In Need Northamptonshire is a charity dedicating to rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals. They additionally provide veterinary treatment when necessary, care for and rehabilitate animals until they can be released or re-homed.

Within 20 minutes of contacting Animals In Need, they were on scene and collected the swan, which had lacerations to its feet and side of its body.

The swan will now receive antibiotics and will be rehabilitated at the charity before being released back into the wild.

The Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team, in a Tweet, said: "A massive thank you to @AnimalsInNeedUK who came to our assistance yet again!

"They collected this injured swan on the Brackmills Industrial estate, so it can be rehabilitated.

"Animals in need really are unsung heroes and care so passionately about animals!"