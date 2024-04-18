On your marks, get set, litter pick! Kettering competition will see teams battle for 'Trash Dash' trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams will battle it out to see who can pick up the most litter in Kettering’s first ever ‘Trash Dash’ this month.

The event – based on a world litter picking competition held in Japan – will see competitors in groups of three spend 90 minutes clearing as much rubbish from town streets and green spaces as they can.

Everything they collect will then be sorted and weighed, with varied points available for different litter categories, and a trophy and cash prizes on offer for those topping the leaderboard.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green) said: “It is wonderful to see the first ever litter picking competition in Kettering. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and after seeing Japan host the world litter picking competition we knew we could do it.

"The local Wombles litter picking groups hold community litter pick events pretty much every weekend and it was really nice to be able to come together with everyone who organises these to do a joint event.”

Trash Dash is taking place on Saturday, April 27, with the litter picking race beginning at 9am in Meadow Road park although those taking part can pick up rubbish from anywhere in the town.

Teams will be provided with litter pickers, a hoop, high-vis jackets and as many bin bags as they need, but those taking part must bring their own gloves.

The scoring system will see 10 points given per 100g of burnable and non-burnable litter collected, 12 points per 100g of cans and bottles, 25 points per 100g of PET plastic bottles and 100 points per 100g of cigarette butts.

The winning team will receive a trophy and £60, with a £30 second prize and £15 third prize. To sign up to take part, and view event rules, visit www.bit.ly/ketteringtrashdash. The closing date for entries is April 24.

Tinker Williams started the Kettering Wombles in 2019 and since then has helped set up a number of litter picking groups, including in Corby, Geddington, Desborough and Rushton.

Tinker said: “I started Kettering Wombles five years ago and it is so great to have the first ever event that pulls all the local groups together. We have various teams doing their litter picks each weekend and we don’t always cross paths, but we are all working on cleaning up the area, so it’s brilliant to come and do something as a united group.

"It is also so exciting that this is the first ever litter picking competition in Northamptonshire. I’m so proud and it will be a really fun day.”

Kim Parry, from Kettering Huxloe Rotary Club, said: “On behalf of Kettering Huxloe Rotary Club we are delighted to be involved in this litter picking competition as we think it is a great way for the community to come together.

"We are hoping the competition will highlight the litter issue and the devastating environmental impact it has on our local wildlife.

"And we would love for it to encourage more people not to be a litterbug!”

Cllr Fedorowycz added: "The town council are sponsoring the trophy and myself and the organisers will award this to the winner at Kettering’s Market Place at 1pm.

"This will all be on the same day as our first Summer Saturday event, where there will be food in the Market Place and all sorts of other fun things.