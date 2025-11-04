Northamptonshire villagers banned from using tip one mile away because it's over the council border

People living in Ecton have been told they are no longer allowed to use Ecton Lane Household Waste and Recycling Centre after a new booking system was introduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tip, which is a mile away from houses in Ecton, is in the administrative area of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

WNC recently introduced a controversial new system which means that people wanting to use the tip must book in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But because Ecton itself is in the North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) area, households there, as well as those in villages including Mears Ashby, Sywell and Earls Barton will no longer be able to use the Ecton Lane HWRC.

Ecton Lane HWRC. Image: Google

It means they will all now have to drive to the other side of Wellingborough to use the facilities there, a round trip of 16 miles for those in Ecton.

Although NNC have been trying to negotiate use of the tip with WNC, no agreement has been reached.

Ward councillor Scott Brown (independent) has been advocating on behalf of local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “WNC’s changes will likely increase flytipping, any access restriction to recycling centres has that obvious outcome.

"Reform and Nigel Farage wang on about ‘common sense politics’ – where’s the sense in preventing Mears Ashby, Sywell, Earls Barton, and especially Ecton residents from accessing their nearest site for free? A round trip to the tip will jump from 5 to 50 minutes for some residents. “Ecton villagers endure the traffic, noise, smells, and nearby flytipping—now denied the facility causing it all. “Worse still, while Cllr Arnull (WNC’s Reform leader) gushed on Northamptonshire Day about serving the county, he’s deploying parochial excuses for this shortsighted, naive decision harming residents of the county. “I urge the leaders of NNC and WNC to find a resolution to this urgently, for the benefit of all the county’s residents.”

Stuart Timmiss, Executive Director for Place at WNC said: “People living and working in neighbouring council areas are welcome to use our waste and recycling centres, and are charged a proportionate fee to cover the cost of disposing and treating the items they bring over, as it would not be fair on WNC’s residents to foot the bill out of their council tax.

"Council finances are increasingly challenging, so we need to ensure that every penny we spend is used effectively in providing the best services possible for our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If any of our neighbouring councils wish to provide us with funding to subsidise their residents’ free use of our waste and recycling centres, then we are happy to accommodate this. WNC has already held discussions with officers from North Northamptonshire Council welcoming this approach from them. We hope they will review our sensible proposals and accept them on behalf of their residents in Ecton.”

Until 2021, the entire county’s waste was manged by Northamptonshire County Council which meant that all residents could use tips across the entire area.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Making sure our residents have access to services is a priority for the council. The council is in discussion with colleagues at WNC about a potential solution.”