Northamptonshire plant which treats hazardous and low-level radioactive waste allowed to expand and stay open until 2046

A waste plant which treats hazardous and low-level radioactive waste will be allowed to expand and stay open until 2046 after getting the go-ahead by the government.

The East Northants Resource Management Facility, near King’s Cliffe in Northamptonshire, was first granted permission in 2013 and had been due to close by the end of 2026.

Planning papers state it is one of only nine hazardous landfill sites in England and that there are no others in the East or West Midlands, East or South East which can accept the same range of waste products.

Official permission was granted to its operator Augean South on Tuesday.

It will be able to increase the capacity of the waste on the site from 200,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) to 250,000 tpa, along with building a western extension on the site.

The annual volume of waste imported into the site for either treatment or landfill is capped to 300,000 tpa.

Lee Rowley, the parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, said any harm caused by the work would be ‘clearly outweighed by the need for national hazardous waste infrastructure’.

Mr Rowley concluded there was ‘no evidence’ to suggest the plant has had an ‘adverse effect on local services and businesses, the housing market, tourism, agriculture or forestry’.

He said work at the site, once complete, would result in a ‘considerably larger’ green space than that originally agreed to.

The Cecil Estate Family Trust, which owns currently unused land nearby, said it worried there might be ‘potential noise and vibration’ from the plant.

But Mr Rowley said there would be ‘little or no adverse effect’ on it.

Last November, Augean South agreed to pay £25,000 to Rockingham Forest Trust after groundwater at its site was contaminated.

It also paid £11,058 to cover the Environment Agency’s investigation after discharge in 2020 ‘had a short term impact on wildlife and saw some amphibian species decline’.

The EA said populations and vegetation recovered by the following summer.

There will be no changes to its opening hours.

They are 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 7am until 1pm on Saturdays.