North Northants electric vehicle charging bay enforcement set to begin - here's where and when
Enforcement in some parking bays will begin this week
Parking enforcement will begin at new on-street electric vehicle charging bays across the north of the county this month.
In January 2022, on-street charging points were installed at seven locations as part of a partnership between North Northamptonshire Council and the Virgin Park and Charge (VPACH2) project.
Each location has four parking bays – two for electric vehicles only (including hybrid) while two bays are for either electric or non-electric vehicles.
Drivers who flout the parking restrictions during the first two weeks following enforcement will be issued with warning notices, rather than a Penalty Charge Notice.
The enforcement will be for the electric only bays, marked ‘Electric Vehicles Only’.
Enforcement will start on the following dates in the following streets:
April 8
Wellingborough, Castle Road
Wellingborough, Knox Road
Thrapston, Highfield Road
Kettering, Telford Way
Kettering, Linnell Way
April 18
Higham Ferrers, Newman Street
Rushden, York Road
Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “It’s essential that people have access to these charging points so that they will be able to take full advantage of this infrastructure. There is nothing more frustrating for an electric car driver than to find the charging point taken by a petrol or diesel vehicle, which may leave them unable to charge.”
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “Our drive to be carbon neutral by 2030 is a major priority for the council and the provision of electric charging points on-street is a key part of that. But it’s important that people have access to them, hence this next step of the project.”