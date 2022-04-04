North Northants electric vehicle charging bay enforcement set to begin - here's where and when

Parking enforcement will begin at new on-street electric vehicle charging bays across the north of the county this month.

In January 2022, on-street charging points were installed at seven locations as part of a partnership between North Northamptonshire Council and the Virgin Park and Charge (VPACH2) project.

Each location has four parking bays – two for electric vehicles only (including hybrid) while two bays are for either electric or non-electric vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric vehicle charing

Drivers who flout the parking restrictions during the first two weeks following enforcement will be issued with warning notices, rather than a Penalty Charge Notice.

The enforcement will be for the electric only bays, marked ‘Electric Vehicles Only’.

Enforcement will start on the following dates in the following streets:

April 8

Wellingborough, Castle Road

Wellingborough, Knox Road

Thrapston, Highfield Road

Kettering, Telford Way

Kettering, Linnell Way

April 18

Higham Ferrers, Newman Street

Rushden, York Road

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “It’s essential that people have access to these charging points so that they will be able to take full advantage of this infrastructure. There is nothing more frustrating for an electric car driver than to find the charging point taken by a petrol or diesel vehicle, which may leave them unable to charge.”