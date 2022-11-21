Longest running Christmas Tree Festival in the country returns in Desborough
It takes place this weekend.
By Laura Kearns
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 1:17pm
The longest running Christmas tree festival in the country is set to return in Desborough.
The 24th St Giles Christmas Tree Festival will run this weekend (November 25 – 27) on Friday at 3.30pm to 9pm, Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 11.30am to 5.30pm.
Tickets cost £2.50 (under 16s free) with a pensioner hour with £1.50 tickets from midday to 1.30pm on Friday.
The festival continued throughout the pandemic, making it the longest running in the country.