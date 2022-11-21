Longest running Christmas Tree Festival in the country returns in Desborough

The festival takes place this weekend

The longest running Christmas tree festival in the country is set to return in Desborough.

The 24th St Giles Christmas Tree Festival will run this weekend (November 25 – 27) on Friday at 3.30pm to 9pm, Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

Tickets cost £2.50 (under 16s free) with a pensioner hour with £1.50 tickets from midday to 1.30pm on Friday.