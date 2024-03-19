Landfill tax hike could slow development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The landfill tax is an economic measure to drive waste streams up the waste hierarchy to avoid the environmental consequences of landfill emissions and is charged by weight: standard and lower. Chancellor Jermey Hunt has announced that the standard rate of Landfill tax is set to rise in April 2025 from £103.70 per tonne to £126.15 per tonne and the lower rate will rise from £3.30 per tonne to £4.05 per tonne.

This increase, whilst sharp, has been welcomed by many in the waste industry as it will ensure the UK continues to encourage a more sustainable approach to waste management. And the realignment of landfill tax with RPI, which was the original intention of this policy mechanism, supports the waste hierarchy by encouraging recycling and recovery of resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Toseland, a Director of Prop-Search, said: “Of course, this move is likely to promote the rise of items such as incinerator bottom ash and air pollution control further up the waste hierarchy, however the same cannot be said of materials such as clay and subsoils, otherwise known as inactive soils. And herein lies a problem.”

Simon Toseland

“In the construction sector, the development of a site often requires the removal of inactive soils to allow for the new development. It is not always the case that a developer will find a use for this material within the confines of their site, meaning it must be removed.”

The rise in cost caused by increasing the lower rate of Landfill Tax has the potential to function as a deterrent to regenerating brownfield sites and result in the loss of significant development value for developers – or that this cost is passed on to the land owner, vendor or end-user.