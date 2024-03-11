Kettering schools and community groups win cash for projects to boost biodiversity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Schools and community groups have won cash to fund ideas to boost Kettering’s biodiversity.

They scooped prizes in Kettering Town Council’s ‘Love Wildlife’ competition, which had a total of £3,000 up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two schools took the top £1,000 award – Kettering Science Academy with their project to teach children how to grow vegetables for students with special educational needs, and Park Junior School PTFA to set up an eco club so children can grow their own produce and install bug houses, bird boxes and a wildflower area.

Kettering Science Academy took a top £1,000 prize.

Kettering Nature Group secured £400 to fund the Kettering Bats Rock! Tour, a series of free guided bat walks with cash going towards purchasing bat detectors.

The Parent Friends Association of St Mary’s School was awarded £200 to develop a wellbeing garden, creating a habitat of plants and wildflowers where biodiversity would be a focus.

Bishop Stopford School also won £200 to set up a gardening society to develop an area of eco garden at the school, focusing on project days in June with groups of year 8 students taking on the work as a super curricular activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southfield School received £200 to further develop their pond habitat area, which was funded by last year’s Love Wildlife competition. They would like to encourage more wildlife to the area by putting up bat boxes, hedgehog homes and a bee barn.

Councillors judged the submissions according to how well they will enhance habitats for wildlife, promote biodiversity and on the wider benefit to the community.

Kettering Town Council’s climate change champion, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green), said: “We had some brilliant entries for this year’s competition and it was really hard choosing the winners. There were a huge number of schools that applied and that is so exciting, as these projects offer young people so much, both in terms of connecting them with nature, but also giving them some unique opportunities to build confidence and new skills.

“What stood out for us in these entries was the impact they would have on the wider community and in boosting biodiversity for Kettering. We cannot wait to see the results of these fantastic projects.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Riley from Kettering Nature Group said: “We are thrilled to announce that we will once again be partnering with Kettering Town Council. Our Bats Rock! tour, featuring free guided bat walks, has already introduced hundreds of people to the fascinating nocturnal wonders of Kettering.