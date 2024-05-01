Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eco competition is aiming to create 200 ‘beautiful’ wild spaces in Kettering.

Kettering Eco Group has joined forces with Beds and Northants Butterfly Conservation for this year’s ‘Bloomin Kettering’ event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in the town have been encouraged to make a wild space in their garden, using donated seeds that can be picked up at collection points, with prizes on offer for the best patches.

Here's how you can create your own wild space

Martin McQueenie, who came up with the idea, said: “I thought it would be good to get the people of Kettering to create some beautiful spaces and provide the much needed flower for butterflies, bees and other insects to feed on.”

The group have prepared 200 packets of mixed flower seed with instructions so that people can sow wildflowers in just 2 sq m of their garden. Some of the species are annuals and will grow this year an some are perennials that will last for years to come.

Mandy McQueenie, who runs The William Street Garden, said: “It will be very easy for people to try sowing this seed that we have already mixed with sharp sand for easy sowing. Included will be corncockle, wild marjoram, cornflowers and poppies, with 32 different flowers altogether. It should look really beautiful once they grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a first prize of £100, a second prize of £50 and 20 runner-up prizes of butterfly guides, children’s butterfly books and more which will be awarded to the best patch. Entrants will be encouraged to upload photos of their patch to [email protected] by August 3, with prizes given out at The William Street Garden, around All Saints Church, on August 24.

Martin Toms of Kettering Eco Group said: “Beds and Northants Butterfly Conservation have very kindly donated £500 towards seed and prizes and Kettering Town Council added £79 for 1kg of seed. We are supporting Butterfly Conservation’s Wild Spaces project, that aims to create thousands of wild spaces across the UK in order to help reverse the decline in our butterfly species.

"Looking at their website (https://wild-spaces.co.uk/) explains more and tells you how to register your wild space. Our gardens are a great resource and many of us have covered them in driveways and paving. Even our lawns can add more value to butterflies.

"Many of the flowers we have in our gardens do not attract insects. The native wildflowers not only look good but have also been the food for our butterflies for millions of years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to take part, you must collect your seed packet from the following locations:

- William Street Garden Community Garden Event – All Saints Church – the afternoon of May 6 and 1pm to 4pm on May 11 (other dates when this garden is open will be announced on social media).

- Highfield Community Centre – Barnes Close, Kettering – Tuesday and Thursday mornings from May 7 until the seed is gone.

Keystone – Rockingham Road, Kettering – from May 4 until seed runs out on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm at Johnny’s Happy Place.

Grange Place Community Café – from May 2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 12noon.