Kettering and Rushden recycling centres to revert to five-day-a-week opening

Kettering recycling centre

Household waste recycling centres in Kettering and Rushden are set to return to being open five days a week for residents.

Starting from next week, the centres will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

From March 29, the centres opened one additional day a week, on a Monday, for a three month period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additional day was scheduled to be in place until the end of June as a temporary measure to deal with an increase in the number of visitors to the sites and reduce the long queues.

The centres are now open on their normal opening days from 10am to 6pm.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “The opening of household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) for an additional day was a temporary measure as a result of social distancing measures restricting access to some sites.

“It was introduced in the spring as this tends to be the busiest time of year at the HWRCs.

“The extension was scheduled to stop at the end of June and as such the HWRCs will now revert back to their standard opening hours.”