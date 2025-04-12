Going Green: ​Help to heal planet on this year’s Earth Day!

Help planet Earth (photo: Adobe)

​“It’s Earth Day on April 22 and I want to get involved. How can I support environmental charities trying to address climate change?”

Millions of people all over the world bring the climate crisis into sharp focus and promote environmental change by contributing to Earth Day every April.

The Earth Day movement began 55 years ago, when a US senator decided to act after witnessing the devastating impact of an oil spill in California. It led to the creation of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and several major environmental laws in the States.

Over the years, Earth Day has expanded its reach to the UK and globally and has now mobilised over a billion people to carry out climate-conscious activities ranging from tree planting to climate strikes, says the organisation’s website.

This year, the Earth Day theme is “Our Power, Our Planet” with a focus on renewable energy. The organisers are encouraging a widespread movement to ditch fossil fuels and get behind renewable energy sources like wind, solar and geothermal.

It’s an issue that’s more pressing than ever, as climate change causes increasing numbers of extreme weather events. Earth Day’s organisers hope to encourage a tripling of the renewable energy output globally by 2035, and to drastically reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

How You Can Get Involved

There are dozens of Earth Day events going on all over the country – but even if you’re not able to get along to one, small actions you can do at home make a difference too. Here are a few ways to support Earth Day’s renewable energy mission:

Switch to renewable energy sources – Ditch your old gas boiler and install a heat pump and solar panels at home instead. You’ll be helping the environment and saving money in your monthly bills.

Cut your energy consumption – Small changes like turning off lights when they’re not in use and using appliances with high energy-efficiency ratings can drastically reduce your home’s carbon footprint.

Push for change – Support policies, charities and businesses that encourage renewable energy.

Spread the word! – Share information about the positive effects renewable energy is having on the planet with your friends and family.

If we want to protect the planet, we all need to invest in its future, and alongside Earth Day events, another initiative that’s taking place in April is the Green Match Fund.

The campaign offers match-funding for environmental charities and doubles the value of public donations during specific periods. The campaign – which begins on Earth Day (April 22) and runs until April 29 – has helped raise millions for environmental causes over the years.

If you’re thinking of making a Green Match Fund donation, the charity One Home is aiming to raise £5,000 (£10,000 after fund matching) to support its environmental education work. One Home fills the gap in public engagement, galvanising climate action and helping communities be more resilient to extreme weather.

Why now?

The UK still relies on largely imported oil and gas for more than three quarters of our energy needs. Meanwhile 2024 was the world’s hottest year – ever.

We urgently need to accelerate the low carbon transition and public support is critical. The independent Climate Change Committee has called for a public education campaign and charities like One Home will be critical in getting the message across.

Remember that every donation you make to One Home will be doubled in value, so you’ll be doubly supporting the great work they do.

Celebrity spot

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver promotes ethically sourced, healthy food for children and adults alike, as well as reducing the food waste from his restaurants. His restaurant group is registered as a B-Corp, and through his Better Baskets initiative, he encourages meat-free alternatives to everyday meals. Jamie’s TV shows hold an Albert sustainability rating too, recognising their environmentally friendly production values, and his signature Tefal frying pan is made from recycled steel and aluminium, and sold with minimal packaging.

Green swap

Swap nasty chemical weed killers for a natural alternative. Mix four cups of vinegar, half a cup of salt and two teaspoons of washing up liquid, then use a spray bottle to apply the mixture to weeds.

Green outings your family will be sure to love

Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, many of us are looking for interesting, budget-friendly ways to spend time with our families outdoors.

Getting outside to enjoy nature, or just your local park, is an important way we can encourage children to engage with and appreciate the environment. And it’s a good excuse to drag them away from their phones and video games!

From birdwatching to community gardening, there are plenty of ways to get out and about, doing activities that will keep the kids happy, and are good for the planet too.

1. Nature walks and hikes

Nothing beats the fresh air and scenic beauty of a walk in the British countryside. Whether you head to a local nature reserve, a national park, or just a trail near your home, hikes are a great way to immerse yourself in the natural world. Try turning your walk into a game of “who can spot the most” types of trees, flowers, or insects? The National Trust and the National Trust for Scotland have great ideas for walks all over the UK.

2. Birdwatching

Grab a pair of binoculars and a bird guide, and head to your nearest park, wetland, or woodland to discover the amazing variety of birds living in the UK. Use your guide to keep a journal of all the species your family spot. Birdwatching teaches children patience, observation skills, and a greater appreciation for wildlife. The RSPB has a guide for novice birdwatchers.

3. Community Gardening

If you want to give back to your community, try joining a local community garden. These shared green spaces allow families to grow fruits, vegetables, and flowers while learning about sustainable gardening. It’s a great way to teach kids where food really comes from and how to care for the local environment around them.

4. Beach or park clean-ups

A day out at the beach or park is always fun, but why not make it an environmentally positive exercise too? Organise a mini clean-up of the spot you’re visiting by bringing gloves and reusable rubbish bags. Challenge your kids to see who can collect the most litter.

5. Green picnics

Try packing a waste-free picnic by using reusable containers, cloth napkins, and metal cutlery. Choose unpackaged, local and organic foods and bring along a compostable waste bag for your leftovers so you can take them home for later.

The charity One Home has lots more great ideas for environmentally friendly leisure activities.

Fact or fiction

“Heat pumps are much noisier than a gas boilers.”

FICTION.

During normal use, a heat pump emits between 40 and 60 decibels – about the same amount of noise as a gas boiler or a fridge. Also, heat pumps are installed under strict regulations limiting their noise output.