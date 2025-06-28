Change to e-bike (photo: adobe)

​I’ve seen ebikes in the news a lot recently. Are they safe to own and can you tell me what are the main advantages of owning an e-bike?

Cycling has always been a great way to get around, particularly in cities as you can zip past traffic, park directly at your destination, enjoy exercise and save a lot of money each journey by avoiding both parking fees and fuel costs.

The great news is ebikes have all those advantages and more. They allow people to ride to work fresher without getting completely sweaty, they assist cyclists up big hills and if you are carrying heavy shopping or other loads – such as kids on the school run.

Research shows, those who own ebikes cycle far more often as it’s a real pleasure to be on two wheels. The bike can be locked up like always and the battery is easy to remove so it can be stored inside and charged – like a mobile phone – when the battery level is low. So yes absolutely, ebikes are a great gadget and growing mix of future travel in towns, cities and rural areas, especially as an alternative if you can’t afford an electric car.

Electric bikes are limited to 15 mph to ensure public and rider safety. They have several levels of assistance – like gears – so you can choose how much you use pedal power and how much to use the motor depending on the incline etc.

Like all bikes, cyclists don’t need a license but do need to stick to the roads and cycle paths, not pavements and abide by the usual rules of the road. But in general they make people healthier, better off and happier as it encourages more active travel and less jumping in the car, which is quite sedentary.

They are also good for the environment. The transport sector in the UK is the biggest contributor to carbon dioxide emissions, which is the main greenhouse gas responsible for climate change.

Electric power is increasingly generated from home-grown British wind and solar power, so the battery is charged predominantly from clean, green energy, which is good news for tackling carbon pollution and therefore, global warming.

Bikes also help improve air quality as there are no toxic emissions unlike petrol and diesel cars. As a result, there are no congestion or low emission zone fees to pay either.

There is a huge range of makes and models to choose from depending on budget with baskets, panniers and even cargo bikes available. Some models are foldable, so they can be taken in cars or public transport for linking up journeys with ease.

If your company operates a cycle to work scheme, then you could save up to 47 per cent off the cost of the bike and accessories.

As conflict in the Middle East continues, oil prices continue to be unstable so an electric bike is a good investment for the future.

But this is now the essential safety warning. It is crucial that you buy the ebike and the battery from reputable companies and not cheap knock offs from the Internet. This is because there has been an increase in home fires related to unstable batteries that were brought online as a ‘bargain’.

If you are buying an e-bike second-hand, do your research to ensure the product is

safe to ride and charge as there were 211 reported fire incidents linked to e-bikes and e-scooters last year.

In conclusion, e-bikes are fun, quiet, improve your well-being, reduce transport costs and often travel times, plus there’s many financial and environmental benefits so this really is a great time to get on your bike and enjoy the ride.

Celebrity spot

The singer Alanis Morissette, who made her Glastonbury debut in June this year, is well known for supporting environmental causes including the film “The Great Warming.”

She is a vegan and reduces the carbon emissions from her tours and she said: “There is consequence of our forgetting who we are. Forgetting that we’re able to create our environment, from our health to economy to war.

“Something can be done about everything we perceive as bad, if we so choose. If we are aware of the concept of compassion.”

Green swap

Instead of buying an air conditioner this summer, which is very power hungry, swap instead for fitting awnings or shutters on your south facing windows.

These swaps will help keep your home cool without sending your energy bills sky high.

Solar power brings the light to the British Isles

​There were more than 1,780,000 solar photovoltaic (PV) installations across the UK as of April, accounting for 18.1 GW of solar capacity, an increase of six per cent from the previous year.

In April alone, there were over 20k new installations, the majority of which, 68 per cent, were on domestic properties.

It’s brilliant news that more people are benefitting from solar panels on their homes

and joining the solar revolution. PV panels produce clean electricity for free that you can either use at home or sell back to the local network.

This Spring was the sunniest on record, so generation figures increased as a result meaning more and more consumers are having lower electricity bills and able to power their home from sunshine.

As we transition to electric cars and heat pumps, it makes even more financial sense to have solar panels on residential roofs.

They are also a great measure people can take to tackle climate change as solar energy is carbon free and renewable so reduces our reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Some systems can be set up to operate ‘off grid’ so they keep producing even if there’s a power cut. Solar panels also improve the EPC rating and therefore, the value of your house so it’s a smart investment for those with money to invest in home improvements.

On average they cost around £5k to install.

If you want to add batteries, this can nearly double the cost but they aren’t essential, as they store but don’t produce electricity.

My advice is to keep the system simple and seek three quotes for a panel-only system from MCS accredited, local installers if you own your

own home.

While south-facing roof is preferable, the panels are now so efficient this orientation

is not essential, but be sure not to have any overhanging trees etc.

The Government’s Future Homes Standards due to be published in autumn will ensure all new homes will have solar panels fitted as standard.

This is a great idea as installing solar panels during construction is far cheaper than retrofitting them as the scaffolding and electricians are already on site.

This policy will benefit those households, whether they own their home or are tenants that rent, as the electricity will help with cost of living as electricity bills will be lower.

Given the conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine energy bills remain high due to wholesale energy prices that are set by global gas markets.

Therefore, anything we can do to produce more electrons from sunshine is welcome and this is a trend that will continue.

Fact or fiction

A tidal lagoon could generate one per cent of our electricity needs.

FICTION.

A tidal lagoon in the River Severn could generate more than two per cent of our electricity needs, as it has the second highest tidal range in the world, after Canada.

However, it would cost about £10bn to build.