Using digital scripts on film set (photo: Adobe)

​I keep seeing an ‘albert’ sign on TV programmes. What does it mean? We all enjoy watching movies and our favourite TV shows, but the hidden environmental impact of film production is so significant that there’s an urgent call for change in the industry.

Shooting an average big-budget film creates an incredible 2,840 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to albert, the BAFTA-affiliated organisation working with the film industry to reduce its carbon pollution.

Half of that CO2 comes from fuel, 30 per cent from energy use, and 16 per cent from air travel – and it would take a vast 3,709 acres of forest a whole year to absorb this amount of pollution.

Other data compiled by albert helps to put the problem in even sharper focus:

• One big movie production’s air travel is equal to 11 trips to the moon.

• The plastic bottles used on a single set equals the average use of 168 people in a year.

• Energy use during production could power Times Square in New York for five full days.

• Fuel consumption during filming could fill an average car’s tank 11,478 times.

And that’s just one movie. When you consider how many films and TV shows are produced globally each year, it’s clear that a very significant carbon footprint is created whenever the cameras start rolling.

The good news is that the industry is taking action to reduce the impact of filmmaking on the planet. Advances like using solar energy for generators, banning plastic bottles, using cardboard and recyclable materials instead of wood for sets, and using LED lights have all become more commonplace.

Other measures albert promotes include using local suppliers and distributors, working from digital instead of paper scripts and encouraging seasonal and vegetarian catering on-set – all of which help cut pollution.

Technology is playing a role too. Accelerated by the Covid pandemic, virtual production technologies are helping to recreate locations and physical props convincingly, reducing the need for expensive set construction and travel to far-flung locations.

There’s a financial incentive too since making movies more responsibly is cheaper. For example, the producers of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 saved over £300,000 by making their production more environmentally friendly.

Organisations like albert in the UK and Environmental Media Organisation (EMA) in the US are at forefront of the push for change and they reward productions which work within their guidelines.

The EMA has its Green Seal Award, and albert uses a three-star system in its Sustainable Production Certification. TV shows with three stars in the past have included Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Downton Abbey. Albert has been leading the green revolution on screens since 2011. They offer online tools, training, events and practical guidance to help the screen industry take effective climate action.​

I’ve even had the pleasure of speaking at such an event for script writers and helped place the veggie breakfast on the menu in the famous Eastenders café.

If you’d like to find out more about albert and how they’re making a difference, you can visit their website.

Celebrity spot

Musician Sting has been an environmental activist for decades. In 1989, he co-founded The Rainforest Foundation, and the former Police frontman sent an ‘SOS’ out to world leaders at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow when he recorded a special version of his hit Message in a Bottle. He said: "People would say to me 'what is the ‘message’?' and I would say 'I don't really know'. But now I do. The message is about climate change and it's for our political leaders."

Green swap

Try using butcher paper, reusable bags or even newspaper instead of wrapping paper this holiday season. The dyes, foil and laminates in wrapping paper make it very hard to recycle.

​Why we should skip budget air travel this winter

The nights are drawing in and there’s a definite chill in the air, so it’s little wonder that Brits are tempted by the lure of cheap flights to warmer climes at this time of year.

But while budget airlines have made winter breaks abroad within reach for many more people, the environmental costs of budget air travel mean that this rush for the check-in desk has become a catastrophe for the planet.

Research shows that around 2.4 per cent of global CO2 emissions come from aviation. Together with other gases and the water vapour trails produced by aircraft, the industry is responsible for four per cent of global warming.

That might not seem like much until you consider that only about 10% of the world’s population flies in any given year. Even in the UK, around half of the population flies annually, and just 12-15% are frequent fliers, so the environmental impact is hugely disproportionate. There are no sustainable ways to fly, so plans by airports to expand are literally fueling global warming. While long-haul flights cause the most pollution, short haul flights also have a big impact.

For example, each round-trip flight from London to a Mediterranean destination generates an estimated 1.4 tonnes of CO2 per passenger – a staggering amount compared to more sustainable means of travel. Airlines using older, less fuel-efficient aircraft to keep costs down increase emissions even further.

Beyond the environmental impact, cheap air travel often comes at a social and economic cost. Tourist hotspots that rely on budget flights face an influx of seasonal visitors, which strains local infrastructure and disrupts quality of life for locals.

Given the urgency of the climate crisis and the hidden impacts of low-cost flights, it’s a good idea to consider other options for your winter getaway – ones which don’t impact the planet negatively and can promote local economies.

Consider taking the train to your destination. It can be a scenic and relaxing way to travel and there are plenty of amazing locations that can be reached by train from the UK. High speed trains across Europe mean you can arrive much quicker than you think. The man in seat 61 is a fantastic website for planning train trips.

There’s also the option of staying closer to home. World famous destinations on our shores offer so much to discover at any time of year.

One Home, the environmental charity, has some great ideas for no-fly holidays. And if you’d like to receive regular information on how you can live more sustainably, you can sign up to our newsletter.

Fact or fiction

“Household batteries can be recycled”.

FACT.

Batteries contain valuable materials which are recyclable. Take them to a drop-off point where they can be put back to use, but never put them in household rubbish – the materials in them will be lost, and it’s a fire risk.