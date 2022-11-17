Flood alert issued for parts of Corby and East Northants after heavy rainfall

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Corby and East Northamptonshire after heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours.

The Environment Agency’s alert covers the Harpers Brook area between Great Oakley and Islip as well as the Willow Brook between Corby and Fotheringhay.

They say that Harpers Brook is rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river.

The area covered by the flood alert.

But, thankfully, forecasts suggest that properties are not likely to be flooded.

A spokesman urged people to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers.

They said: “We expect the river to remain high throughout today and overnight.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued. We are constantly monitoring river levels.

