Ex-Mayor shows commitment to Kettering's green space ahead of General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emily Fedorowycz, standing for the Green Party, is the sole candidate to make environmental pledge from Trash Free Trails ahead of the General Election.

Despite a long-standing commitment and passion for protecting local green spaces, from the success of the Save Weekly Hall Wood campaign, to the current ‘Stop Kettering Energy Park’ posters across Finedon and Burton Latimer, only one candidate standing for Kettering has made a public environmental commitment to advocate for nature.

The ‘Be The Voice For Our Trails’ pledge comes from not-for-profit Trash Free Trails, who are seeking to engage candidates across the country with the desperate needs of nature, and the importance of tackling litter. The pledge asks candidates to ‘stand up for nature in parliament, advocate for nature rehabilitation and protection policies, and acting on the concerns of the general public to protect wild places’ if elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The state of our green spaces is devastating,’ says Trash Free Trails Communications Manager, Rachel Coleman, ‘We have some of the lowest levels of biodiversity in Europe, and up till now the UK Government have been complacent - they haven’t listened to the electorate.’

Green Party candidate for Kettering Emily Fedorowycz signs up to pledge to protect nature if elected

Currently the ex-Mayor and Green Party Candidate, Emily Fedorowycz, is alone in having committed to Trash Free Trails’ pledge, which has seen positive engagement from other parts of the UK.

‘Litter is a huge national problem, despite the efforts from local litter picking groups - on average along our footpaths 41 pieces of litter are found every kilometre’ says Emily. ‘Whether it’s tackling this problem or championing the environment, I am committed to being that voice to protect our beautiful countryside and the wildlife that lives alongside us.

‘We are custodians of this planet and it is our responsibility, all of us, to care for and protect it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research ahead of this year’s General Election shows just how significant taking such a pledge could be for candidates, with over a third of Britons saying they are more likely to vote for a political party committed to taking strong action on climate change. (Policy Institute, Kings College London 2023)

‘The statistics speak for themselves - a Pledge to Be A Voice For Our Trails shows constituents their candidates are not only concerned about nature too, but willing to take action’ continues Coleman.

Trash Free Trails, an international ‘community of riders, runners and roamers’, have strong roots in Northamptonshire, with a local ‘Hub’ based out of Northampton Bike Park, and regular litter picks across the county.