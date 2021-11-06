Environment campaigners making their voices heard at Northampton protest

File picture. Credit: Getty

Environment campaigners are taking to the streets of Northampton today (Saturday) as part of a global day of action over climate change.

Protesters from green groups around the county are making their voices heard with a march through the town and a series of speeches.

The campaigners met at the Racecourse and are expected to move along Kettering Road to Abington Square, along Abington Street and conclude in front of All Saints Church for speeches.

The protest is part of the Global Day for Climate Justice, which is seeing marches and rallies take place around the world during the COP26 climate change summit.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out in Glasgow in Scotland, where COP26 is taking place.

Northamptonshire Police Superintendent Richard Tompkins thanked members of the public affected by Northampton's protest for their co-operation.

He said: “We have a legal duty to facilitate peaceful protests when notified in advance that one is taking place, as was the case in this instance.

“Our plan is to allow the protest to take place with as minimal disruption to the wider public as possible.