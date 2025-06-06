Corby waste firm converts all its HGVs to run on vegetable oil

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An innovative Corby business has transformed its entire fleet of lorries to run off a greener diesel alternative.

Axil, a waste management company based at Earlstrees Court in Corby, has converted its fleet of HGVs to run on Hydrotreated

Vegetable Oil (HVO) – a fossil-free, sustainable alternative to diesel that the firm says is expected to cut carbon emissions by more than 90 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company provides waste services for a range of big-name firms including Beko Europe, CBRE, BMW Group and Lush.

Corby-based Axil is converting all its vehicles to run on vegetable oil. Image: SubmittedCorby-based Axil is converting all its vehicles to run on vegetable oil. Image: Submitted
Corby-based Axil is converting all its vehicles to run on vegetable oil. Image: Submitted

Axil’s move will help support its clients’ business aims to reduce their environmental impact and improve resource efficiency.

It makes Axil one of only a small number of UK waste management companies to fully convert its heavy goods vehicle fleet to HVO.

The HVO used is made from waste-derived raw materials and contains no virgin palm oil or POME (Palm Oil Mill Effluent). The switch is also expected to reduce pollution, helping to improve Corby’s air quality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This isn’t just a fuel switch – it’s a strategic investment in cleaner, smarter logistics,” said Gina Rudkin, the firm’s head of sustainability and zero waste.

“By adopting HVO across our HGV fleet, we’re cutting emissions significantly and helping our clients reach their reduction goals too.

"It’s a win for the environment and a win for future-focused waste management.”

Earlier this year, Axil was recognised by the Financial Times FT1000 as the fastest- growing waste company in the UK.

"Growth alone isn’t the goal – it’s how we grow that matters,” added company CEO Ed Pigg.

“Our momentum comes from putting sustainability at the core and building partnerships that drive real change.”

Related topics:Corby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice