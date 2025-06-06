Corby waste firm converts all its HGVs to run on vegetable oil

An innovative Corby business has transformed its entire fleet of lorries to run off a greener diesel alternative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Axil, a waste management company based at Earlstrees Court in Corby, has converted its fleet of HGVs to run on Hydrotreated

Vegetable Oil (HVO) – a fossil-free, sustainable alternative to diesel that the firm says is expected to cut carbon emissions by more than 90 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company provides waste services for a range of big-name firms including Beko Europe, CBRE, BMW Group and Lush.

Corby-based Axil is converting all its vehicles to run on vegetable oil. Image: Submitted

Axil’s move will help support its clients’ business aims to reduce their environmental impact and improve resource efficiency.

It makes Axil one of only a small number of UK waste management companies to fully convert its heavy goods vehicle fleet to HVO.

The HVO used is made from waste-derived raw materials and contains no virgin palm oil or POME (Palm Oil Mill Effluent). The switch is also expected to reduce pollution, helping to improve Corby’s air quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just a fuel switch – it’s a strategic investment in cleaner, smarter logistics,” said Gina Rudkin, the firm’s head of sustainability and zero waste.

“By adopting HVO across our HGV fleet, we’re cutting emissions significantly and helping our clients reach their reduction goals too.

"It’s a win for the environment and a win for future-focused waste management.”

Earlier this year, Axil was recognised by the Financial Times FT1000 as the fastest- growing waste company in the UK.

"Growth alone isn’t the goal – it’s how we grow that matters,” added company CEO Ed Pigg.

“Our momentum comes from putting sustainability at the core and building partnerships that drive real change.”