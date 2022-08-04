Corby and Kettering parks win Green Flag awards

Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering has been awarded a Green Flag award again

Four parks in Corby and Kettering have retained their Green Flag awards.

North Northamptonshire Council is celebrating after receiving Green Flag awards for Coronation Park in Corby, East Carlton Countryside Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods and Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering.

They are among more than 2,200 parks which have been awarded flags across the UK, with these four parks in the north of the county all retaining their flags for 2022/23.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “It is a great privilege for any park to receive a Green Flag Award and it is fantastic that four parks across North Northamptonshire have received such a prestigious award.

"These awards recognise the quality of our parks and green spaces and I am pleased that this has been highlighted on an international level.”

After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that four sites across North Northamptonshire have achieved the Green Flag Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that makes the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Our teams work hard, often alongside community groups, to ensure all our parks and green spaces across North Northamptonshire are kept clean and tidy, but also that they are places where residents want to spend time.

"If you haven’t visited one of our parks or green spaces recently, I really would encourage you to do so.”