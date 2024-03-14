Consultation launched on air quality in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Northants Council is asking for views on proposals to maintain good air quality and tackle poorer air quality in areas of traffic congestion.

The consultation focuses on two documents - the draft local air quality strategy and the draft air quality supplementary planning document.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local authorities across England have been asked by DEFRA to publish a local air quality strategy.

A consultation on air quality in North Northants has been launched

The draft strategy contains a list of proposed measures that NNC are taking and will take in the future, to maintain and improve good air quality, alongside other stakeholders.

Measures include:

- Promoting and providing infrastructure for electric vehicles and active travel

- Dealing with traffic congestion

- Bus improvement plan

- Carbon management measures

- Domestic burning restrictions

- Taxi licencing policy for NetZero vehicles

The draft air quality supplementary planning document supports the aims and objectives of the local air quality strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, it will ensure a more consistent approach to reducing air pollution arising from new developments across North Northants.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “The good news is that air quality in rural and urban areas of North Northamptonshire is predominately very good and is considered acceptable in our town centres.

"But we can always do more, and these two documents are designed to ensure air quality standards continue to be met in our communities.

"Feedback is welcomed on the initiatives published in both documents and you are also encouraged to suggest ideas for improving air quality in North Northants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “If approved, the draft air quality supplementary planning document will ensure a consistent approach for new developments across North Northants.

"The document includes requirements such as ensuring outdoor space is located away from busy roads and there is green infrastructure and planting.”

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “Local authorities have a legal obligation to monitor, assess and act to improve on air pollution levels and our aim is to ensure our levels stay below government’s legal limits.

"But we can’t do this alone and I would encourage everyone to have a read through the documents and have your say. Responses will then be considered by executive later in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local air quality strategy consultation will be open until April 7.