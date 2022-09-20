Community litter pick to give Kettering's streets a tidy

Eight streets in Kettering will be given a tidy this weekend thanks to a community litter pick.

Volunteers have been urged to turn out to help clean up the roads between 10.30am and midday on Saturday (September 24).

The event, organised by Kettering Rotary Club of Huxloe and Kettering Kettering Tidy, will see litter picking take place in Crown Street, Regent Street, King Street, Havelock Street, Princes Street, Nelson Street, Wellington Street and Lindsay Street.

You can join in the event this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone wanting to take part should meet at the St Andrew’s Church rooms (Crown Street entrance) at 10.30am.

Litter pickers, bags and hand sanitiser will be made available but people should bring their own gloves.