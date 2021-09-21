Campaigners plan walk to show support for Kettering woods

Weekley Hall Wood. This stunning picture was taken by Dan Whitney.

Environmental campaigners are planning a walk this weekend to show local support for an under-threat wood.

Leather interior firm IM Kelly wants to build a new production unit warehouse next to its existing site close to Weekley Hall Wood, on the ourskirts of Kettering.

A recent planning meeting saw the application deferred.But campaigners are not resting on their laurels, and have planned a walk to demonstrate how popular the wood is.

Part of the design of the new T-shirt by Nick Hayes

The walk starts outside the Miller & Carter restaurant near the new police base just off the A43 between Kettering to Corby, at 2pm on Saturday (September 25).

Organisers are asking those attending to bring their own banners and placards, and if the weather is fine a picnic is planned so food can be brought along too.

It will be family-friendly and dogs-on-lead-friendly and will take an hour or so, involving a circuit of the woods, and will be complete with story-telling and factual information linked with the wood from local historians and naturalists.

People are encouraged to walk or bike there or to use public transport - both the X4 and service 2 buses to Corby stop opposite so there is no need to take a car.

Local community group Save Weekley Hall Wood is marking what is also Great Big Green Week with the launch of its latest T-shirts which have been specially designed by writer, illustrator and campaigner for the right to roam, Nick Hayes.

The T-shirt contains the Latin word Amamus, meaning ‘we love’, mirroring the motto of the Buccleuch family ‘Amo’ which means ‘I love’.