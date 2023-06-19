News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Braybrooke Village Fete set to take place this weekend

Residents are advised to take cash instead of their debit cards
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
Morris dancers will take part in the eventMorris dancers will take part in the event
Morris dancers will take part in the event

A village fete is set to be held in Braybrooke this weekend.

On Saturday (June 24) there will be an event held on Newland Street between 1pm and 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will include a classic car show, animal petting corner, stalls selling homemade items, raffle, tombola, silver band, morris dancers and face painting.

Refreshments including a barbecue, local beer and drinks from The Swan at Braybrooke will also be available.

Related topics:Residents