Bin day change for Corby residents

New waste collection days are on the way for people living in Corby.

The bin collection schedules for all properties in the Corby area (previously covered by Corby Borough Council) will be changing from the week beginning Monday, October 17.

North Northamptonshire Council will be tagging all bins, with either a green or pink tag, in the affected area beforehand to let residents know and to notify them of their new collection days/schedule for refuse, recycling, garden bins and food waste.

Waste collection days are changing in the Corby area

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change will only impact those in the Corby area, with some residents in the area having just a collection day change while others will also have a schedule change too.

The authority says the changes are necessary to accommodate new housing developments, to improve the efficiency of the collection service and to allow for the ongoing growth in property numbers into the future.

Residents are reminded to place your bins out for collection by 6.30am on collection day and remove them from the street by 7pm on collection day.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We know that this might be slightly disruptive for people initially, but, this reorganisation is necessary for future proofing the area and means we can accommodate planned household growth in the area, while ensuring the reliability and value for money of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage residents to keep an eye out for a green or pink tag on their bin and check the details carefully to ensure they know which days their bins will be collected.”

And council leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “To implement these changes as smoothly as possible, we will be making every effort to ensure the affected properties will be aware of the change to their collection day with plenty of notice.”

If you are unsure of your bin collection day or need more information, you can check on the North Northamptonshire Council website.

The website will be updated to reflect the new collection days.

Advertisement Hide Ad