Entries open for prestigious Wellingborough Business Awards 2023

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards ceremony, celebrating commercial success, is set to take place on Wednesday, 6 December at Harrowden Hall, Wellingborough Golf Club. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 31 and the shortlisted finalists will be announced at the Chamber’s Autumn Meeting on Friday, November 10 at La Luna on Silver Street, Wellingborough.

They are open to all businesses across the Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire area and those that show a ‘significant commercial interest’ in the area, not just existing Chamber members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses must demonstrate excellence, specifically how they have made a pioneering approach to business as well as showing a commitment to furthering the prosperity of the area. This year, there are five categories up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

· Services Business of the Year – Celebrating an outstanding business that provides a skilled service or expertise to customers.

· Retail Business of the Year – Celebrating an exceptional business that provides goods directly to consumers.

· Industry Award – Celebrating an engineering and manufacturing business that has demonstrated significant contribution to the area’s manufacturing industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Chamber Community Award – Celebrating a charity or business that has a significant community impact and/or contribution.

· Excellence Award – Celebrating a business going above and beyond for its employees, customers and/or the community.

Chamber President, Pritesh Ganatra, said: “These awards are a celebration of excellence, innovation and dedication within our business community. We invite all hard-working and forward-thinking organisations to seize this opportunity and showcase their remarkable achievements.

“Together, we'll shine a spotlight on those businesses who truly excel in their fields and inspire others to reach for new heights."

Enter the 2023 Business Awards here.

Read the terms and conditions here and learn about the judging process here.