Engineering expert launches domestic appliance repair business to meet growing demand in and around Wellingborough

An engineering expert has launched his own business to repair household goods, including washing machines and dishwashers, to meet a growing demand across North Northamptonshire.

Joe Lack has set up JL Appliances, a domestic appliance repair firm covering the Wellingborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also partner with Pacifica Local, the UK’s largest white goods repair business, to reach more customers in his area by utilising Pacifica’s client network and operate on its industry leading technology platform.

Joe Lack, JL Appliances

Upon finishing his A-Levels in engineering and product design, Joe initially wanted to be a mechanic after deciding against going to university.

Instead, he pursued a career where he could develop his skills and learning, given his passion for fixing things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A combination of the cost-of-living crisis and people becoming more environmentally aware, as well as manufacturers now being required to make spare parts available for certain appliances to help extend the lifespan of their products, have all fuelled demand for domestic repair experts.

Outside of work, Joe enjoys mixed martial arts and modifying cars.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to have my own business and being able to repair items is a future-proof skill.

“Everything is going well and I’m enjoying every minute of it - my average completion rate is around 70 per cent and leaving customers satisfied is second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to working alongside Pacifica to reach more people who are choosing to save money by repairing appliances rather than replacing them, particularly during this cost-of-living crisis.”

Paul Feek, chief commercial officer at Pacifica, said: “We can’t wait to see Joe’s business flourish.