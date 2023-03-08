People living in and around Bozeat may be eligible for free help accessing data and the internet as part of the National Databank – which is like a food bank but for internet connectively data.

The Mallows Company working in partnership with The Good Things Foundation is offering free internet connection SIM cards or vouchers to help people apply for jobs online, manage their own online banking and keep in touch with friends and family.

Interested residents can go along for an informal chat to discuss eligibility and collect free vouchers, on Saturday, March 11 at The Mallows Company HQ in Bozeat between 10am and 1pm.

The Mallows Company is helping end data poverty working in partnership with The Good Things Foundation

To be eligible you need to:- Be aged 18 and over

- Come from a low-income household

- Have no or insufficient access to the internet at home

- Have no or insufficient access to the internet away from the home

- Cannot afford their monthly contract or top up

Ilham Abou-Rahme, chief operating officer at The Mallows Company, said: “We are passionate about helping people fight data poverty and improve people's digital skills.

"Working with the Good Things Foundation we can offer free help to people living in rural areas in and around Bozeat.

"All it takes is an informal chat to check eligibility and we can also offer a wide range of advice and guidance on using the internet for a range of everyday tasks.”

To discuss eligibility and collect free vouchers, people are invited for an informal chat at The Mallows Company HQ in Bozeat (Arch Villa, 23 High Street, NN29 7NF) on Saturday, March 11 between 10am and 1pm.

Or you can contact the office on 01933 664437 to book a space on Saturday.

The National Databank is providing free data to 500,000 people in need via Good Things Foundation’s network of community partners, in partnership with Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three.